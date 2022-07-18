Fresh

Soy Cleanser Duo Set ($53 Value)

What it is: A set that includes a full- and travel-sized face cleanser that is pH-balanced and formulated with amino acid-rich soy proteins. Who's it for: All skin types. What it does: This nonstripping cleanser is universally loved for the way it removes stubborn makeup and mascara without drying your skin out, instead leaving it soft and hydrated. Enjoy the toning effect of amino acid–rich soy proteins and rosewater. Set includes: - Full-size Soy Face Cleanser Makeup Removing Face Wash (5 oz.) - Travel-size Soy Face Cleanser Makeup Removing Face Wash (1.7 oz.) Research Results: In a self-assessment on 29 subjects over four weeks: - 100% reported it thoroughly removed face makeup - 97% felt skin was more supple - 93% said it soothed and softened skin - 90% noticed skin was balanced and healthy-looking In a self-assessment on 122 subjects over four weeks -98% agreed it deeply cleanses pores after one use How to use: Wet your skin, then massage over your face and eyes. Rinse to gently cleanse and remove makeup.