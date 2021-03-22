Flexispot

Soutien Office Chair With its 3D lumbar support system, 135° lounge tilt and 4D adjustable armrests, the Soutien gives you the ultimate seating experience behind your desk. 3D lumbar support system Featuring 3 height adjustment levels and a gentle rebound system, the elegantly curved backrest ergonomically conforms to the neck and spine for maximum headrest and lumbar support. Cushioned 4D armrest Adjustable in 4 dimensions, the flexible armrests contour effortlessly to your arms and elbows for maximum comfort. Ultimate breathable mesh Made from Italian-imported chenille and K+R temperature-sensitive fiber, our premium fleece mesh offers maximum ventilation and protects the most delicate fabrics. 45° backrest tilt Lets you recline in comfort during your lunch break at work. Adjustable seat depth Customize your sitting experience according to your body shape. Certified quality Featuring a best-in-industry Samhongsa Class 4 Gas Lift and certified by TUV/BIFMA/SGS with over 10000+ pressure test cycles means the Soutien can handle whatever you throw at it.