Kelly Clarkson Home

Southwestern Handwoven Cotton Tan Area Rug (6′ X 9′)

$300.00 $93.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

We love this flat cotton rug – it has an 0.01" pile, so it slips under any door and is the perfect layer atop a thicker rug, carpet, or just your floor! It's handmade in India with a flatweave construction that's easy to vacuum and shake out, and showcases subtle stripes of geometric designs in coral and khaki hues for a subtle and traditional look. Tassels finish off two sides of the rug for a boho finishing touch in your bedroom or kitchen. We recommend adding a rug pad underneath for extra traction. Hand-curated.