Search
Products fromShopBeautyBody Care
Southern Belle Soaps and Bath L.L.C.

Southern Belle Soaps And Bath L.l.c. Birthday Cake Bath Bomb

$13.00
At Amazon
Not into traditional bath bombs? The shape alone of this iteration feels like bringing a party into your tub — but the lingering scent of birthday cake certainly doesn't hurt.
Featured in 1 story
Amazon Just Launched The Next Etsy For Beauty
by Kelsey Castañon