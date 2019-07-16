The Pearl Source

South Sea Pearl & Diamond Sea Breeze Ring

£2449.00 £869.00

This ring is a gorgeous combination of an exquisite South Sea pearl and elegant diamonds. A gorgeous 14K white gold ring with a beautiful high quality white South Sea pearl with 'Very High' grade lustre. Adorned with 6 large diamonds and over 1/3 carats of sparkling diamonds, this stunning ring exhibits all the beauty the South Sea has to offer! If you want to complete your pearl jewellery set, make sure you take a look at the pendant featured at the bottom of the page. If you have any questions, feel free to call us anytime at 866-87-Pearl (866-877-3275).