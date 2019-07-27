Search
Products fromShopPlusSwimwear
Raisins Curve

South Pacific Underwire Bandeau Bikini Top

$46.00$34.50
At Macy's
Take in the sun in this fresh plus size look from Raisins Curve, a bikini top with a removable strap for a line-free tan. Underwire helps enhance your shape.
Featured in 1 story
8 Gorgeous Plus-Size Bikinis...One-Piece, Who?
by Olivia Muenter