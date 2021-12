ALOHAS

South Bicolor Lilac Boot

$254.00

ALOHAS FW 20/21, Diner Love. Get the quintessential 90s look with the wide block heel on this slim ankle boot. Zips along the side to elongate the legs and create a flattering silhouette. Available as a wardrobe basic in black or bicolor for a daring add to any fall winter look. Product Type: Boot Heel Height: 8 cm Material: Patent Leather Color: Purple Diner Love I Collection (FW 20/21) Made in Spain