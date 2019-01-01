Lancôme
Sourcils Gel Waterproof Eyebrow Gel-cream
$24.00
At Sephora
A unique, gel-to-cream long-lasting formula that lets you color, fill-in, and re-draw eyebrows for a customized effect.
Reviews
“
My eyebrows looked full, dark, and legitimately awesome.
”
Julie BogenFull-time editor
Needless to say, this baby has earned its place as a permanent staple in my routine. I’m barely a tenth of the way through the jar — did I mention it lasts forever? — and consider it a legitimate bargain for its staying power, versatility, super-flattering shades, and ease of use. My only regret is not having it all those years ago in middle school — you know, when I really could have used the extra confidence.