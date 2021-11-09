Superdry

Source Retro Puffer Jacket

£84.99

Buy Now Review It

At Superdry

For a retro vibe, the Source Retro Puffer Jacket offers both bold style and great comfort. Relaxed fit – the classic Superdry fit. Not too slim, not too loose, just right. Go for your normal size Zip and popper fastening Two pockets Popper cuffs Elasticised cuffs and hem Single inner pocket Signature logo patch The padding in this jacket is 100% recycled, each jacket contains up to 30 recycled bottles, this avoids these bottles being sent to landfill or polluting our oceans.