Oh Nuts!

Sour Pucker-up Lips

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Oh Nuts!

Lip-smacking, mouth-watering flavor is headed your way with the selection of Red and Pink Sour Pucker-Up Lips available at Oh! Nuts. Certified Kosher Pareve under the strict supervision Pareve by OK laboratories, these fruit-flavored candies are sweet and sour and chewy, frosted with sugar and possessing a rich flavor. The candy lips make great party favors and are welcome additions to any candy buffet. For flavor that feels like it bursts in your mouth, order Sour Pucker-Up Lips from Oh! Nuts, which offers free shipping on some bulk orders. Product of the USA Item Contains: Approx. 68 pieces per lb. Certified Kosher Pareve under the strict supervision Parve by OK laboratories. View the Kosher Certificate Certified Parve - Dairy Free