At The Greater Goods

Amazing, exploding candy that sizzles in your mouth and will rock your world! All natural, sour orange flavor adorns this nostalgic and exciting treat, while delivering 50mg per packet of fast acting, sublingual full spectrum hemp CBD. Ingredients Sugar, lactose (milk), glucose, carbon dioxide, theobromine oil, hemp oil, natural orange oil, citric acid. Contains milk. Nutrition Facts Servings: 2, Serv. size: 1/2 packet (7.5g), Amount per serving: Calories 30, Total Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg, Sodium 0mg, Total Carb. 8.25g, Total Sugars 6g, Protein 0g Potency ~ 50mg hemp derived CBD <.03%THC