Bose

Soundlink Micro: Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$179.00 $145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Product Type: Speakers Model Number: 783342-0100 Country of Origin: Mexico Wireless Bluetooth pairing with up to 6 hours of play time from a rechargeable battery; Built in speakerphone for taking calls out loud and voice access to your phone's Siri or your Google assistant Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker Black. It doesn't really matter what you're doing hiking, biking, cooking dinner or hanging out. You need music. We designed a speaker that keeps pace with all of your adventures and delivers unmatched sound for its size. The SoundLink Micro speaker is small, but powerful. Super rugged and waterproof. It features a tear resistant silicone strap so you can take it along wherever you go. Because, when a speaker this small sounds this good, you'll never want to leave it behind.