Superegg

Sound Renewal Moisturizer

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Superegg

Sound Renewal is an intensively nourishing gel-cream with an innovative blend of high-performing botanical extracts and antioxidants. This lightweight formula bathes the skin in vital nutrients for a dewy radiant complexion. Panthenol (Vitamin B5) strengthens the skin barrier and maintains optimal moisture levels in the skin. Squalane provides weightless hydration. PHA gently exfoliates to reveal brighter and smoother skin. Vital water from the Everlasting Flower soothes sensitive skin and repairs skin damage. Sound Renewal Moisturizer is absorbed immediately into the skin while maintaining optimal hydration levels. Skin is left supple, elastic, and luminous. Powered with Yolk Duplex™, Sound Renewal Moisturizer is targeted to hydrate and brighten the skin. —Suited for: Gentle on all skin types —Skin feels: Dewy and supple —Texture: Light, nourishing gel-cream —pH 6 —Functions: Hydrates, exfoliates, renews skin Superegg [Never] list