BrownNoise

Sound Machine

❤[30 Natural and Soothing Sounds] Our white noise machine provides 30 soothing sounds, including 3 white noise（Brown, Pink and White Noise), 2 fan noises( Loud and Soft Fan), 10 lullabies and 15 natural sounds( Rain, Sea waves, Brook, Bird, Train, etc.). This sound machine suitable for relieve stress, relax your mind and create a relaxing sleep environment. ❤[12 Night Light Colors] Sound machine with 12 kinds of light color, to suit your personal preferences at any time. You can choose the suitable nightlight to decorate the environment and create the perfect atmosphere for sleep and rest. ❤[10 Adjustable Levels Night Light] An adjustable soft lighting creates a comfortable sleeping atmosphere for baby kids and adults. Change your surroundings to create the perfect atmosphere for baby sleep, it is the best choice for night feedings. ❤[5 Timer Settings & Memory Function] This sleep sound machine can be played continuously or 1，2，3, 4 hours auto-off timer, it is good for taking naps, relaxation, meditation, concentration while studying and working. Our white noise machine can remember the last sound and volume level you selected when restarted, no need to reset to your previous settings. ❤[Easy to Use & Compact Design] Tap the power button to turn/off the sound playing. Tap the night light button to turn on /off the nightlight. With the lightweight and compact design, it is perfect for home, office or travel.