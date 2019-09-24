SoulCycle

Soul Legend Cycling Shoe

$200.00

Buy Now Review It

At SoulCycle

Details Attention: Please refer to the table for sizing. You should select approximately 1 size down from your SoulCycle rental shoe size Sleek leather lining and closed-cell foam padding help shed sweat and water Antimicrobial upper mesh and anatomic strap closure provide additional comfort, breathability, and support Care: Wipe with a damp sponge and then stuff the inside of the shoes with paper to help absorb moisture and maintain shape. Keep the outsole clean by scrubbing with a soft brush when needed. Air dry at room temperature