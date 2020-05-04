Souk

Souk Jade Gua Sha Scraping Board

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Souk

HYDRATE | TONE | BALANCE Gua sha (Chinese: 刮痧), or coining, is a form of pseudomedicine in which practitioners use a sharp object to scrape people's skin to cause tissue damage, in the realization of its medicinal benefit. Release toxins, pain, and stiffness from your face when the Jade Gua Sha Scraping Board is pressed and rubbed firmly around your contours and acupressure points. Pairs beautifully with the Jade Facial Roller for the ultimate relaxing skin care treatment. The mineral composition of jade gives it properties that allow it to remain cold on contact. This cooling effect helps to close the pores, tighten the skin and increase lymphatic drainage. Benefits How To Use Why Jade Roll? - Increase glow and elasticity in skin. - Provides deep penetration for skincare products to soak into skin. - Reduces redness and appearance of fine lines or wrinkles.