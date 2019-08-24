Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTech & Gadgets
Bose

Soudlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

$99.00$79.00
At Nordstrom
3.87" x 3.87" x 1.37" 10.24 oz. 6-hour battery life Plastic/silicone/electrical components Imported Authorized Bose dealer Item #5438786
Featured in 1 story
These Are The Internet's Top-Rated Cheap Speakers
by Amanda Randone