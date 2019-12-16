BOCCHI

Sotto Undermount Fireclay 27 In. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink With Protective Bottom Grid And Strainer

$770.00 $500.50

Buy Now Review It

At NY Home Decor

BOCCHI Sinks bring back the ultimate material to your kitchen. Fireclay, a 100% natural organic and recyclable material used by craftsman for centuries to create timeless appliances has now returned to your kitchen. With the firing in our kilns up to 2000°F temperatures, Fireclay becomes the most durable material used in today's kitchens. Thus, dealing with extreme heat coming from pots and pans is definitely not a problem. Due to their special glaze coating fused with the fireclay body, our sinks have a non-porous, uniform, scratch and stain resistant surface. With its protective bottom grid and distinctive looks, BOCCHI Sinks are truly crafted to match your design and functional desires. Exclusive high pressure casted organic fine fireclay construction Includes removable protective bottom grid & strainer Limited Lifetime Warranty 100% non-porous surface provides unmatched stain resistance compared to matte stone or other composite materials Extreme resistance to chip, discoloration, scratching and cracking We do not recommend cutting the countertop until you receive the sink - sizes may vary slightly Sink can accommodate a garbage disposal Flange extension not needed