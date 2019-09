Mercury Row

Soto Coffee Table

$299.00 $196.99

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

Putting a contemporary twist on mid-century modern styles, this coffee table’s mixed media look is sure to grab glances! Founded atop splayed legs, it pairs a manufactured wood body with glass accents and a clean-lined silhouette. An open shelf below makes space to stage your favorite decorative pieces, while drop-down panels create a hidden storage compartment, allowing you to tuck away any living room essentials you want out of sight but close at hand.