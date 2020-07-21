Tower 28 Beauty

Sos Daily Rescue Facial Spray

$28.00

At Tower 28

What is it? A soothing, purifying, and repairing daily rescue spray for angry, stressed out skin. 100% Natural. Dermatologist Tested. Clinically Proven. SOS has received the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance™ and is safe for all skin types. What can I expect? Healthier skin days. Live your best skin life with calm, happy, softer skin. How do I use it? Use AM/PM. Spray generously over clean skin. Let dry and follow with your regular skin routine. Also use throughout the day over makeup and as needed (post-workout, etc). Tell me more! Our skin goes through a lot: blemishes, flaky skin, makeup, sweat - not to mention environmental aggressors like dirt, pollution, UV exposure, and temperature changes. Think of SOS as your happy solution to angry skin. And here's the reason it works: it's inspired by you! The hero ingredient, hypochlorous acid, is naturally found in your white blood cells, which helps to fight and defend your body from harmful bacteria and inflammation. When applied to the skin, HOCl triggers an immune boost, which then signals your body to repair and heal irritated skin. This unique solution is pH balanced (4.5) and formulated for facial skin, but is safe to use on all ages and anywhere on your skin!