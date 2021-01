GIGANTIC!

Sorta Sweet Candy Bar, Variety (8-pack)

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

At GIGANTIC!

Four humongous flavors, with just a little bit of sweetness. The Big Four - Salted Peanut, Banana Pecan, Hazelnut Cafe and Almond Horchata - are all plant-based, and made with only 7 grams of sugar.