Zero Waste Daniel

‘sorry About Fashion’ Tee

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zero Waste Daniel

Black tee shirt with hand made mosaics and textile flowers Made 100% from design room scraps saved from entering landfills. Every zero waste daniel product is made using a closed loop production system and technique called ‘ReRoll’. All scraps are kept until they’ve been used. By purchasing a ZWD piece, you are supporting: a reduction in textile pollution, fair labor practices, and a sustainable fashion habit. This item is made to order in our brooklyn make/shop and may take 4-6 weeks for delivery.