Zara

Sorona Dupont Water Repellent Coat

$129.00

At Zara

High collar coat with hood and long belted sleeves with interior elastic cuffs. Front and side zip and snap button pockets. Functional interior drawstring. Front hidden zip and snap button closure. This garment has SORONA® DUPONT™ thermal fill. This material insulates and retains body heat. It is lightweight, breathable, and easy to clean. Tested in laboratories in accordance with established standards to determine specific temperature classifications for outerwear garments. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)