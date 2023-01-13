HandyCraftsByJS

Soremo Design Glass Mugs

$33.22 $29.90

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

* Our squiggle glass collection is the perfect retro colorful addition to Your kitchenware! Our glass mugs are handmade with tinted glass and designed with a stylish wavy handle, hence the name. * Choose between different pastel color options, with a contrasting color handle. Beautiful amber, gray, red and pink tones are featured in this borosilicate handmade glass mug. * Due to the hand blowing made characteristic of this item, colors can vary in contrast depending on the production badge, therefore colors can be slightly different from production to production. * A statement piece for your kitchen, can be used with hot or cold items. Fits about 14 oz of your favorite drink. Design is exquisite, creative and unique. Safe for dishwasher and microwave. * The light that goes thru these items is ethereal and makes your coffee ritual more unique.