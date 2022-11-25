Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
SOREL
Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot With Faux Fur Collar
$145.00
$94.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Need a few alternatives?
Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher Freely Waterproof Lace-up Boot
BUY
$21.99
$245.00
Nordstrom Rack
Blundstone
Original Lace-up Gore Boot
BUY
$234.95
Zappos
Dr. Martens
Barton Shearling Lined Leather Ankle Boots
BUY
£239.00
Dr. Martens
Seasalt Cornwall
Oak Grove Lace-up Leather Boot
BUY
£125.00
Seasalt Cornwall
More from SOREL
SOREL
Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot With Faux Fur C
BUY
$94.97
$145.00
Nordstrom Rack
SOREL
Lennox Hiker Stkd Boot
BUY
C$157.50
C$210.00
SOREL
SOREL
Brex Chelsea Boots
BUY
$180.00
Anthropologie
SOREL
Women's Lennox™ Lace Stkd Boot
BUY
$190.00
SOREL
More from Boots
Madewell
The Rayna Lace-up Boot In Leather
BUY
$99.00
$198.00
Madewell
Kurt Geiger
Sawyer Chelsea
BUY
£149.00
£219.00
Kurt Geiger
Dr. Martens
Devon Heart Leather Platform Boots
BUY
£129.00
£189.00
Dr. Martens
We The Free
We The Free Montage Tall Boots
BUY
$164.00
$328.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted