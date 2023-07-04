Simon & Schuster

Sorcery Of Thorns By Margaret Rogerson

At Booktopia

From the internationally bestselling author of An Enchantment of Ravens comes a breathtaking fantasy story of magic, power and slow-burning love. This is the perfect read for fans of Cassandra Clare, Sarah J. Maas's A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES series, and Holly Black! ALL SORCERERS ARE EVIL . . . Elisabeth has known that for as long as she can remember. Raised in one of Austermeer’s Great Libraries, Elisabeth has grown up among magical grimoires that, if provoked, transform into grotesque monsters of ink and leather. When the library’s most dangerous grimoire is released, Elisabeth is blamed. With no one to turn to but her sworn enemy, the sorcerer Nathaniel Thorn, she finds herself entangled in a centuries-old conspiracy. As her alliance with Nathaniel grows stronger, Elisabeth starts to question everything she’s been taught. For Elisabeth has a power she could never have imagined . . . About the Author Margaret Rogerson is the author of the New York Times bestsellers An Enchantment of Ravens, Sorcery of Thorns, and Vespertine. She has a bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology from Miami University. When not reading or writing she enjoys sketching, gaming, making pudding, and watching more documentaries than is socially acceptable (according to some). She lives near Cincinnati, Ohio, beside a garden full of hummingbirds and roses. Industry Reviews 'A bewitching gem . . . I absolutely loved every moment of this story'– Stephanie Garber, #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Caraval series 'If you loved the Hogwarts Library . . . you’ll be right at home at Summershall' – Katherine Arden, New York Times bestselling author of The Bear and the Nightingale 'An enthralling adventure replete with spellbinding characters, a slow-burning love story, and a world worth staying lost in' – Kirkus Reviews, starred review