Peacock Alley

Soprano Sateen Sheet Set

$555.00

Buy Now Review It

At Peacock Alley

For those "in the know," Soprano sheets and Peacock Alley are almost synonymous. They have been a part of our line for decades because of their supreme quality and buttery soft feel. Everyone can enjoy the Soprano Sheet Set, leading to a more comfortable night's sleep for years to come. Soprano Sateen Sheet Set 100% Extra-long staple cotton 420 Thread count sateen sheeting Flat sheet and pillowcases feature a single row satin stitch embroidery on the hem - both have a 4" cuff Set Includes: 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, 2 coordinating pillowcases Made in Portugal Available in a duvet cover, shams, bed skirts, flat sheets, fitted sheets, and pillowcases.