Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Sézane
Sophie Skirt
$220.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sézane
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Mid-way Skirt
BUY
$118.00
Everlane
Coco Gauff x AE
Pleated Denim Cargo Mini Skirt
BUY
$49.95
American Eagle
Reformation
Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt
BUY
$131.60
$188.00
Reformation
Reformation
Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt
BUY
£131.60
£188.00
Reformation
More from Sézane
Sézane
Sophie Skirt
BUY
$220.00
Sézane
Sézane
Numa Dress
BUY
$230.00
Sézane
Sézane
Dakota High Clogs
BUY
£150.00
£195.00
Sézane
Sézane
Dakota High Clogs
BUY
$190.00
$250.00
Sézane
More from Skirts
Everlane
The Mid-way Skirt
BUY
$118.00
Everlane
Coco Gauff x AE
Pleated Denim Cargo Mini Skirt
BUY
$49.95
American Eagle
Reformation
Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt
BUY
$131.60
$188.00
Reformation
Reformation
Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt
BUY
£131.60
£188.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted