Dansko

Sophie

$119.95

Buy Now Review It

At The Walking Company

For work and play, the women’s Dansko® Sophie is a popular choice for instant style and comfort on the go. The on-trend slide sandal features a leather upper with an adjustable buckle closure at the forefoot and instep to help secure the foot in place. The Dri-lex® sockliner controls moisture to keep feet dry and comfortable all day. Recommended support for plantar fasciitis. Premium leather upper with two adjustable buckled straps for a secure and personalized fit. Dri-lex® lining wicks away moisture to keep feet dry and comfortable. Foam-cushioned midsole is shock absorbent. Durable PU outsole provides traction and stability. Heel Height: 2¼ inches