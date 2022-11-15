Madewell

Sophia Tie-front Midi Dress In Teaberry Floral

$138.00 $82.80

Coming in printed cotton seersucker, this long-sleeve midi dress is the newest addition to our Sophia fam (it has a special tie-front shirred elastic waist that looks good on everyone). With a deeper V-neck and flowy skirt, it's party ready paired with heels or slip-on sneakers for a more casual vibe. Falls 47 7/8" from high point of shoulder (based on size M). Cotton. Do Well: by buying cotton products from Madewell, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Pockets. Machine wash. Import. NI642