Isabelle Fox

Sophia Silk Midi Dress

£295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Isabelle Fox

This is our best-selling dress season after season, and for Spring/Summer ‘19 we made a Sophia dress for each and every occasion. This pure Italian silk in our bespoke print is the ultimate event dress. Bold colours are balanced by the elegant cut and will work at weddings, parties and beyond. Wear with a red lip for the ultimate statement.