Our newest collab with Sophia Roe has been in the making for over a year. We're proud to release an exciting collection of pants in our Sunday Pant Silhouette. Known for details like dual deep reach pockets, reinforced knee, key loop, vents, and an elastic rear waist to help make the long chef workday better. Designed with contrasting color patches on navy and natural colorways and in bright garment dyed solids on the rust and jade colors. Great for the street, a night out and of course a long work day. Our Tilit X Sophia Roe chef pants are made in New York, NY.