Kendra Scott

Sophee Crystal Drop Earrings In Gold

$78.00
At Kendra Scott
Details An icon dressed in sparkle no longer just for pierced lobes, the Sophee Crystal Drop Earrings in Gold bring you serious glamour in a lightweight, ultra wearable frame. Metal 14k Gold Plated Over Brass Material White Cubic Zirconia Size 2.3"L x 1.1"W with clip on Please note: Due to the one-of-a-kind nature of the medium, exact colors and patterns may vary slightly from the image shown.