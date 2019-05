Glossier

After removing excess oil and makeup from the skin with a cotton pad and some Bioderma micellar water, Hughes generously sprayed each models face with Glossier's Soothing Face Mist. "I mist the skin because having a dewy, freshly-misted face before adding face cream helps maintain the glow for longer," she says. "It also keeps the face cream from soaking in too fast."