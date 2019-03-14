gallinée

Soothing Cleansing Cream

£23.00

At the forefront of cosmetic innovation, Gallinée is launching the first prebiotic range to gently care for hair and balance your scalp’s microbiome. Traditional shampoos and conditioners may make you wash your hair more often due to the increased sebum production caused by ingredients such as traditional surfactants and sulphates. The scalp’s microbiome plays a crucial role in the regulation of sebum, when unbalanced it can lead to itchiness, dandruff and even hair loss. So, it makes sense to take care of it. Enriched with fermented rice water and our unique pre and postbiotic complex to help support your scalp's microbiome, the gentle non-foaming Soothing Cleansing Cream soothes scalp and leaves hair healthy and shiny. Non foaming, Sulfate-free and dermatologically tested. Suits all scalp types, even the most sensitive ones.