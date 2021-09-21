Mediheal

Soothing Bubble Tox Serum Beauty Mask

Product overview Description Mask Science Bubble Mask that soothes and moisturizes the skin. Suggested use Soothing bubble serum, Pore treatment, Skin brightening, A DIY bubble massage. [Step 1] Clear out the impurities with the soft lather. [Step 2] Massage the foam into your skin. [Step 3] Remove the mask, pat the remaining bubbles into the skin. Other ingredients Water, hydrogenated polydecene, methyl perfluoroisobutyl ether, methyl perfluorobutyl ether, caprylic/capric triglyceride, potassium cocoyl glycinate, 1,2-hexanediol, polyisobutene, cyclopentasiloxane, butylene glycol dicaprylate/dicaprate, glycereth-26, cetyl alcohol, glycerin, betaine, decyl glucoside, acrylates copolymer, hydroxyacetophenone, peg-100 stearate, dipropylene glycol, glyceryl stearate, ammonium acryloyldimethyltaurate/vp copolymer, myristic acid, hydrogenated lecithin, stearyl alcohol, carbomer arginine, melia azadirachta leaf extract, allantoin, adenosine, myristyl alcohol, disodium edta, melia azadirachta flower extract, lauryl alcohol, zeolite, artemisia vulgaris extract, centella asiatica extract, sargassum fusiforme extract, undaria pinnatifida extract, sargassum fulvellum extract, laminaria japonica extract, enteromorpha compressa extract, propanediol, houttuynia cordata extract, hydrogenated polyisobutene, madecassoside, sodium hyaluronate crosspolymer, hydrolyzed glycosaminoglycans, dextrin, sodium hyaluronate, asiaticoside, benzyl glycol, hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid, ethylhexylglycerin, hyaluronic acid, anemarrhena asphodeloides root extract, raspberry ketone, fragrance.