Marie Veronique

Soothing B3 Serum

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo Beauty

Kristina Holey + Marie Veronique Soothing B3 Serum This Product Is: a moisturizing gel serum for a dewy glow Good for: all skin types, including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Marie Veronique Soothing B3 Serum helps calm the skin with 10% niacinamide and moisturizes with potent humectants for a dewy glow. This gel-based serum is ideal for all skin types and for all seasons (and great for the frequent traveler), as it addresses many of the symptoms that result from extreme conditions. Key benefits of this non-toxic serum include helping to calm and soothe skin, reducing the appearance of redness, and helping reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation from healing acne. Marie Veronique Soothing B3 Serum is part of the first collaboration between Kristina Holey, celebrated skin care specialist, and Marie Nadeau, the amazing formulator behind Marie Veronique. The first products in the Kristina Holey + Marie Veronique line (also including Marie Veronique Intensive Repair Serum) are designed to address common skin conditions. "Truly my desert island product. Protects the barrier, soothes, hydrates and gives a beautiful dewy finish without feeling greasy. A MUST!" - Emily B., Credo In house Esthetician, San Francisco HQ