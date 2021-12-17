Fresh

Soothe & Smooth Mask Duo Gift Set

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fresh

This mini mask duo features best-selling Rose Face Mask and fan-favourite Sugar Face Polish for soft, smooth skin. Wrapped in a playful holiday pattern, this set features our best-selling Rose Face Mask to soothe, tone & hydrate and Sugar Face Polish to gently buff & refine skin. This gift box is plastic-free & recyclable (please recycle according to local guidelines). Set includes: Sugar Face Polish Exfoliator: 30ml Rose Face Mask: 30ml