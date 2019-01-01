Description
Bathtime Redefined!
All the benefits of our signature CBD + emu oil formula in the bath! Our therapeutic bath crystals soak away aches, pains, and skin irritations and leave skin feeling soft and hydrated. Available in 4oz or 10oz jars.
Contains 20mg CBD per 4oz Jar
Contains 50mg CBD per 10oz Jar
Ingredients:
Magnesium Sulfate, Emu Oil, Pure CBD Isolate, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil Cinnamomum Camphora (Camphor), Lavendula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil
Use:
Add 1-2 capfuls to a warm bath, or 1 tsp in a small tub of water for a foot bath.