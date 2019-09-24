Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
A little pink pot that made me excited about eye cream again.
It could be the fact that after I dab it on, my Glossier Stretch concealer glides on like a dream, and stays that way all day. Or maybe it's the makeup artist endorsement that makes me want to swim in the stuff. I mean, I'm not saying I'm a supermodel now — but I'm also not not saying that this eye cream makes me feel like one.