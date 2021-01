BLANKNYC

Sonya Faux Leather Trench Coat

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Born from Manhattan's edgy, effortless street style, BLANKNYC's attention to detail, fit, and fabric is unsurpassed. Since 2007, they've offered endless iterations of cool-girl classics - think distressed denim and timeless moto jackets - that make everyday outfits iconic. Polyurethane, polyester Faux fur trim Removable belt Open front Dry clean