Sony

Sony Srs-xb22 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Blue Srsxb22/l – Best Buy

$99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Best Buy

Transport tunes with this Sony EXTRA BASS portable Bluetooth speaker. The LIVE SOUND feature broadens output, allowing audio to reach a larger area, and the flashing lights synchronize with the rhythm for added ambiance. This Sony EXTRA BASS portable Bluetooth speaker is dust- and water-resistant, providing durability and protection from accidents.