Sony

Sony Playstation 4

$399.00 $368.00

Buy Now Review It

Includes a new slim 1TB PlayStation 4 system, a matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller All the greatest, games, TV, music and more. Connect with your friends to broadcast and celebrate your epic moments at the press of the Share button to Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter Play online with your friends, get free games, save games online and more with PlayStation Plus membership (sold separately) Use Remote Play to stream gameplay to your Mac, PC, Xperia, and PlayStation Vita Mount not included