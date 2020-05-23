Philips

Sonicare Protectiveclean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White

$69.99 $39.95

Gentle and effective care made easy with sonic technology that removes up to 7x more plaque vs a manual toothbrush Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you're brushing too hard Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder Two minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth Long lasting 14 day battery life; Battery indicator light lets you know when to recharge Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our pressure sensor while removing up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power Tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze. You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve Gum health. A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head With the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables smart replacement reminders.