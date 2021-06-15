LifePro

Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

$99.99 $79.99

A DEEP AND POWERFUL MASSAGE: Rejuvenate sore tissue and aching muscles. With a powerful motor that delivers powerful high-penetration, the Sonic handheld massager is designed to send waves of relaxation and relief throughout your body. The Sonic boosts athletic performance when incorporated into pre-workout warm-ups and post-workout recovery routines, and boosts everyday mobility and flexibility via trigger-point massage therapy for joint pain relief, myofascial release, and sore muscle relief. 100% SATISFACTION LIFETIME WARRANTY + Guiding Angels: Not everyone can afford a personal trainer, but at Lifepro, we are here to make it easy to be held accountable and supported throughout your journey, by offering our Guiding Angels: Real, LIVE support, FREE access to our online video library, plus an unparalleled 100% LIFETIME WARRANTY. SUPER QUIET AND PORTABLE: The best massage gun for athletes take your percussion massager to the gym or sports club. Convenient single-handed operation with a comfortable grip, rechargeable lithium-ion battery with extra long 3 to 6 hour run time and SUPER QUIET BRUSHLESS MOTOR makes on-the-go chiropractic massager therapy a breeze. 5 LEVELS OF INTENSITY + 8 MASSAGE HEADS: Choose the speed that best suits your need, and change up the massagers head to more precisely target different body parts and muscle groups. Incorporate a low pressure 20Hz, moderate 30Hz, strong 35Hz, intense 40Hz or powerful 45Hz percussive massage experience into your rapid recovery routine. A heavy duty construction keeps it stable during all speeds. EASY TO USE: Our Ready, Set, Pro Easy-Start guide will have you up and running within minutes - no complicated manuals or heavy equipment needed for the portable self professional massager tool. The front LED panel features the on/off switch and 16.8V charging port. The vibration level switch is located right where your index finger rests on the Sonic power massager for simple and handy usage.