LifePro

Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

$179.99 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

A DEEP AND POWERFUL MASSAGE: Rejuvenate sore tissue and aching muscles. With a powerful motor that delivers powerful high-penetration, the Sonic handheld massager is designed to send waves of relaxation and relief throughout your body. The Sonic boosts athletic performance when incorporated into pre-workout warm-ups and post-workout recovery routines, and boosts everyday mobility and flexibility via trigger-point massage therapy for joint pain relief, myofascial release, and sore muscle relief. EASY TO USE: Our Ready, Set, Pro Easy-Start guide will have you up and running within minutes - no complicated manuals or heavy equipment needed for the portable self professional massager tool. The front LED panel features the on/off switch and 16.8V charging port. The vibration level switch is located right where your index finger rests on the Sonic power massager for simple and handy usage. SUPER QUIET AND PORTABLE: The best massage gun for athletes take your percussion massager to the gym or sports club. Convenient single-handed operation with a comfortable grip, rechargeable lithium-ion battery with extra long 3 to 6 hour run time and SUPER QUIET BRUSHLESS MOTOR makes on-the-go chiropractic massager therapy a breeze. 5 LEVELS OF INTENSITY + 8 MASSAGE HEADS: Choose the speed that best suits your need, and change up the massagers head to more precisely target different body parts and muscle groups. Incorporate a low pressure 20Hz, moderate 30Hz, strong 35Hz, intense 40Hz or powerful 45Hz percussive massage experience into your rapid recovery routine. A heavy duty construction keeps it stable during all speeds. 100% SATISFACTION LIFETIME WARRANTY + Guiding Angels: Not everyone can afford a personal trainer, but at Lifepro, we are here to make it easy to be held accountable and supported throughout your journey, by offering our Guiding Angels: Real, LIVE support, FREE access to our online video library, plus an unparalleled 100% LIFETIME WARRANTY.