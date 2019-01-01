Clarisonic

Sonic Foundation Brush Head

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveA brush head that uses patented oscillation technology to generate more than 18,000 micro-blends per minute, gently providing flawless, full foundation coverage in 60 seconds or less. If you want to know more Spend less time, waste less foundation, get better results. Sonic Foundation Brush Head applies your favorite liquid or stick foundation in under a minute, delivering an airbrushed makeup look. It effortlessly applies foundation in hard-to-reach areas allowing for seamless application, while covering imperfections such as blemishes and acne scars better than hands. It works well with BB/CC cream, concealer, color correcting primer, liquid highlighter, and contour products, and allows you to use less foundation with minimal formula absorption from the makeup brush.What else you need to know:This product is compatible with all Clarisonic face brushes: Mia 1, Mia 2, Mia FIT, and Smart Profilecompletely transforming your device from sonic cleanser to makeup applicator. When first using the makeup brush, start on the lowest speed of your device and adjust depending on application preference.