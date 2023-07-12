7AM2M

Sonic Electric Toothbrush With 6 Brush Heads For Adults And Kids

$39.99 $22.13

Buy Now Review It

【Powerful Sonic Cleaning and 1 Year Warranty】- New Upgraded Electric Toothbrush with the latest sonic technology along the gum line for exceptional clean and remove up 125% plaques, whitening your teeth and improving your oral health in two weeks better than a manual toothbrush. We promise: 1 year warranty, if you have any problems, please contact us, we will give you a satisfactory customer service. 【5 High-Performance Brushing Modes】- Clean(gentle), White(strong), Polish(strong invert frequency), Milder(gentle invert frequency) and Sensitive(soft) to suit different conditions of teeth of gums, so you can choose different modes according to your preferences and dentist's recommendations. 【6 Replacement brush heads, "W" shape design】- Comes with 6 replacement brush heads to avoid order new replacement brush heads frequently. "W" shape design to suit teeth topography for thorough cleaning of gums and hard to reach areas. Notice: Gentle on your gum and blue indicator bristles fade in color to let you know when it's time to replace the brush head. Each brush head lasts 3 months so 6 will last for about 18 months. 【Smart Vibrating Notification Timer】- Built in smart timer control, 30 seconds interval reminding you to move to the next quadrant of your mouth, and totally in 2 minutes(4 quadrants), which is highly recommended by professional dentists, as a correct brushing way. 【90 days battery life, Wireless Charge, IPX7 Waterproof】- One full charge last 90 days of normal usage (2 times per day), the largest battery capacity on the market with low battery reminding and automatically cuts off power after full charge. Ultra fast USB charging(forget cheap USB charging). Also, IPX7 waterproof to be used at bath and shower. No worry about the water would enter the charge ports to short the battery life, More safer than USB charger. 【CONTACT US】Login your amazon account > choose "Your orders" > find the order ID > click "Contact seller".