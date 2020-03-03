Sonic Alert

Sonic Bomb Dual Extra Loud Alarm Clock With Bed Shaker

$31.90

Loud Alarm Clock with Vibrating Alarm Shaker – The Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock with Bed Shaker, a vibrating alarm that is the strongest shaker on the market. The vibrating alarm clock for heavy sleepers sells MILLIONS globally. The Sonic Bomb is a 113 dB super loud alarm clock much stronger than others that average 80 dB. 40 years ago, we pioneered the first vibrating alarm clock for heavy sleepers and deaf. Dual Alarm Clock with Snooze - This dual alarm clock, the Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock with Bed Shaker, does everything. Set multiple alarms, setting your duration from 1 - 59 minutes and snooze from 1 – 30 minutes, something not seen in our competition. With its bright red flashing lights you are sure to wake with a flash. Extra Loud Alarm Clock with Full Range Dimmer – Nothing compares to our vibrating alarm clock for heavy sleepers, the Sonic Bomb. We made sure our full range dimmer can adjust the clock lighting and has five dimmer levels. The bed-shaker which wakes me up consistently without also waking my roommates. The Battery Backup is Here – The battery backup makes sure the hard of hearing and deaf customer’s clock never runs out of energy. Keep your dual alarm clock sound going at all times via its battery backup. We maintain QUALITY with products like the Sonic Bomb and back it with a one year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship when used normally from the date of original purchase. Helping Deaf and Hard of Hearing – Features like the super loud alarm clock sound, full range dimmer, and battery backup help deaf and hard of hearing everywhere, serving our mission set 40 years ago when Adam Kollin started this to help his deaf and hard of hearing grandmother. What makes the Sonic Bomb special is more than the loud noises, but the sheer amount of options it offers. If one sense isn't working (hearing), try another (sight, touch, etc.). 113db extra-loud alarm with adjustable tone & volume control Packaged with our newest most powerful 12 volt bed shaker 5-level dimmer & test function to ensure your clock is setup properly Dual Alarm and equipped with 12/24 hour time capability Built-in red flashing alert lights, and battery backup