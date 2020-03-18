Go Smile

Sonic Blue Teeth Whitening System

$79.00 $59.25

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

GO SMiLE Sonic Blue Teeth Whitening System, sized to travel, features a unique combination of technologies to give you the best in oral healthcare plus deep whitening while you brush. The system is a fast-acting, light-powered whitening device built into a bacteria-reducing sonic toothbrush for a dramatically whiter, more beautiful smile without performing a separate whitening process. Simply use the brush and gel with your favorite toothpaste as part of your oral care routine. Blue light wavelengths help reduce harmful bacteria and boost stain removal so you’ll have whiter teeth in as little as two days. Its brush head is also thicker and broader than the standard toothbrush head, giving you more coverage with the light and bristles for better results.System includes:- Sonic Blue Teeth Whitening Brush- Teeth Whitening Gel (3.4 oz.)- Charging CableHow to use: Apply toothpaste and whitening gel to brush."/